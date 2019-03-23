Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai - 700 Homes Destroyed in Chikomba, One Death Recorded

A total of 700 families in Mashonaland East's Chikomba district had their homes destroyed by Cyclone Idai last weekend, following heavy rains and storms that pounded the area, officials have said.

According to Chikomba Rural District chairperson, Israel Dikinya the district also witnessed massive infrastructural damage after the freak storm.

"The most affected areas were Chivhu urban, Chambara, Masasa, Zimondi High School and farms in Zvikomborero and Mutoro.

"Virtually all roads in the district and most bridges were destroyed and traveling is now a nightmare. The whole district was seriously affected by the incessant rains," said Dikinya.

Cyclone Idai slammed into Zimbabwe last Thursday, leaving a trail of death and destruction especially in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland with over 140 people confirmed dead while hundreds are still missing.

Dikinya was updating residents at Jubilee Hall in Chivhu on Friday, in the aftermath of the cyclone that also claimed the life of an 83 year old man in the area.

Government, according to Dikinya has been able to assist 140 families with food aid, blankets and tents thus far.

The Mashonaland East Civil Protection Unit met in Marondera, Wednesday, according to provincial administrator Clemence Masawi had estimated that only 200 families had been affected.

Cyclone Idai also killed four people in Masvingo according to government data.