Zimbabwe: Zim Name Squad for UAE

Zimbabwe Have Picked a 27 — man training squad ahead of the one-day international series at home to the United Arab Emirates next month.

Apart from experienced campaigners such as captain Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Elton Chigumbura, the squad also includes the uncapped trio of Ainsley Ndlovu, Charles Kunje and Tony Munyonga, who have been rewarded for their impressive performances during the just-ended domestic season.

Outstanding performances in franchise cricket have also seen Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Natsai M'shangwe and Regis Chakabva earning call-ups to the national side.

The ODIs against the UAE are scheduled for 10, 12, 14 and 16 April, all at Harare Sports Club.

Before the series gets underway, the UAE will first face Zimbabwe A in a 50-over warm-up match at Old Hararians Sports Club on 8 April, two days after their arrival in the country.

Zimbabwe Squad for ODI Series versus UAE:

Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Brian Chari, Solomon Mire, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richmond Mutumbami, Charles Kunje, Natsai M'shangwe, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Roy Kaia, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga -- Zimcricket