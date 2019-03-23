Zimbabwe: Kangwa Gets Contract Extension

ZIMBABWE international Bruce Kangwa has signed a two-year contract extension at Azam after charming the former Tanzanian football champions with his work ethic.

Kangwa, who turns 31 in July, is now hoping to wind off his playing career with the ambitious club.

"I am quite excited with the developments. It feels good to see that your efforts are being recognised.

"I believe I have managed to add value to the team and I would want to continue working hard. The club has been good to me, the players, officials and the supporters as well. Everyone has been supportive and hopefully I will continue to be of value to the team," said Kangwa.

Azam were winners of the Tanzanian league title in the 2013-2014 season and have been enjoying a phenomenal rise since their promotion to the top-flight league in 2008.

The club want to compete with established giants like Young Africans and Simba.

Azam chief executive Abdul Kareem told The Herald yesterday that Kangwa's experience was crucial to his side.

"I am delighted for Bruce. His contract was supposed to expire in August, but with what he has done for the club, we cannot afford to let him go. So, he will now be with us until 2021.

"He has been doing well for the team and we did not hesitate to negotiate for an extension as soon as we saw that his contract was coming to an end," said Kareem.

Kangwa's agent, George Deda, said the former Highlanders player distinguished himself during his three-year stint and has been rewarded with an improved contract.

"I have worked with so many players in Zimbabwe and some get big-headed and lose their way. But it's different with Kangwa, he has a good work ethic and the people at Azam can testify to that.

"That is why they have given him a mouth-watering contract as reward for his sterling services. The club have also said they are prepared to keep him even if he hangs his boots in the coming few years.

"They are ready to give him a role in the juniors department if he so wishes. Because of him, they have also requested for more players from Zimbabwe, he has been a good ambassador," said Deda.