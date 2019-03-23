Kenya: Kibabii University Closed Indefinitely As Students Riot

Kibabii University has been closed indefinitely following chaos that erupted in the school on Friday night and dragged on to Saturday morning.

Students went on the rampage destroying property of unknown value after a car hit a colleague in one of the school's parking lots.

"During the Mr and Miss Kibabii 2019 pageant which is normally the climax of the [Career and Cultural Week), a car in the university parking lot knocked down a female student. The unidentified driver is said to have sped off, a move that angered the students who resorted to chaos," one of the students told the Nation.

Enraged, the students directed their anger at security officers' offices accusing them of failing to seize the suspect who injured their colleague.

They also burnt down kiosks adjacent the university and set ablaze a fence that separates the school with Kibabii Boys High School.

Anti-riot police officers from Bungoma Police Station were forced to lobby tear gas to disperse the rioting students.

"Following the disruption of university programmes by Students on the night of Friday 22nd March, 2019 and the morning of Saturday 23rd March, 2019, and in view of the safety of students, staff and property of the university and the surrounding community, the University Senate in its special meeting held on Saturday 23rd March, 2019 at 10am... resolved to close the university indefinitely," read a memo posted in a notice board inside the campus.

They students were expected to go on break next Friday for two weeks to pave way for the 2019 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival that will be held at the school.

This year's festival, according to Kenya Film Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua, is focused on talent and instilling morals among the youth.