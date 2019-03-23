Tanzania: Mwakinyo Vows to Floor Argentinian Boxer

The stage is set in Nairobi, Kenya today where Tanzanian professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo takes on Sergio Gonzalez from Argentina in an international bout.

Mwakinyo who is sponsored by SportPesa has had massive training session in England under his mentor Tony Bellew and has since claimed that winning the fight is his objective.

"Tanzanians wherever they are should expect nothing less than the victory. I have trained well and ready to take up the challenge. This is the time to write a new chapter as far as boxing is concerned," he said. He added that he is going to stop his opponent in knockout stage of the hot contest.