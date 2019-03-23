Tanzania: Lugalo Open Pushed to Mid April

LUGALO Golf Open 2019 championship that was due to tee off at the end of this month has been postponed. Organised by Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF), Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, the annual Championship was expected to tee off from March 30th to April 1st at the par 72 course.

But, the club's Captain Japhet Masai told the 'Daily News on Saturday' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the event has now pushed to mid next month. Masai said: "On behalf of the club committee, I want to inform all golfers that Lugalo Open will not be held as earlier planned. It has been pushed forward for further two weeks.

Although Masai did not disclose the reasons behind the postponement, he insisted that it should be held next month and that the course will be ready to host golfers.

"I wants to apologise to all golfer's for any inconvenience caused by the postponement," said Masai. He, however, added that preparation for the event is on a top gear for the club to stage the event next month and that the new date will be officially revealed soon.

The 36-hole two-day tournament will bring together top men and ladies golfers from different clubs. It also offers invitation to local professional golfers to color the event and battle for cash prizes.

The tournament, which took place for the first time last year, is bankrolled by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA). Clubs which have been invited to compete in the event include Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), Kili golf, Mufindi golf Club, Moshi Gymkhana Club and TPC Moshi.

Others are Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Kilombero Country Club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), Sea Cliff Resort and hosts Lugalo.

The event's defending champion is Godfrey Gwacha from Lugalo Club who won the title after grossing 149 (76,73) to beat other top contenders, will defend his title in the coming event.