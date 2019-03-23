Malawi: Tanzania Donates to Malawi Maize, Medical Supplies After Cyclone Idai

Just as the old adage says the United Republic of Tanzania has shown it is a friend in need is a friend indeed by donating 200 metric tons of maize and a truck load of medical supplies on Friday to the people that have been affected by natural disaster caused by heavy rains in the southern part of Malawi.

Speaking during official hand over of the items at Karonga Admarc, the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi, Benedicto Martin Mashiba said his government responded quickly with relief food items and medical supplies following the declaration the Malawi President Peter Mutharika made on March 10 that the Southern Region, which was the worse hit, is a State of Emergency following continuous heavy rains that have destroyed peoples' property and loss of 59 lives.

"Tanzania and Malawi are good neighbours and also close trading partners. We enjoy great bilateral relations, so when His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli heard about this tragic event, he felt the urgency to act and assist its neighbor in this difficult time.

"That is why we came in to offer these relief items to cushion our brothers and sisters who have been greatly affected by these floods," Mashiba said.

"Deputy director in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Levi Manda commended Tanzania for its quick response which will go a long way in assisting the victims of the floods which have affected over 13 districts and devastated more than 400,000 households.

"This humanitarian donation is a clear manifestation of the strong and cordial relations that exist between the two countries which share a lot in common," Manda said.

On his part, Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga District advised relevant authorities not to sell the donated maize and medical supplies but rather take them to the affected people.