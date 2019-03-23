Malawi: Simama Donates Money for North Football Bonanza

Bishop Abraham Simama has helped the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) with 2.5 million Kwacha to hold a bonanza involving top four teams in the Simama Premier League last season.

The bonanza will take place in Chitipa next week and the teams involved are Chitipa United, Ekwendeni Hammers, Bolero United and Fish Eagles.

Vice Chairperson of the Northern Region Football Association, Felix Mbonekera Msiska, has confirmed the development saying they have taken the bonanza to Chitipa in honour of Chitipa United who were the champions of the Simama Premier League last season.

"People of Chitipa, Karonga and the whole northern region should expect an exciting bonanza in Chitipa. We want to allow Chitipa United go into the super league with blessings from the NRFA.

"It is our hope that people will enjoy the event and that Chitipa United will return to the elite league to stay," explained Mbonekera.