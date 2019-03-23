23 March 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Simama Donates Money for North Football Bonanza

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phillip Pasula

Bishop Abraham Simama has helped the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) with 2.5 million Kwacha to hold a bonanza involving top four teams in the Simama Premier League last season.

The bonanza will take place in Chitipa next week and the teams involved are Chitipa United, Ekwendeni Hammers, Bolero United and Fish Eagles.

Vice Chairperson of the Northern Region Football Association, Felix Mbonekera Msiska, has confirmed the development saying they have taken the bonanza to Chitipa in honour of Chitipa United who were the champions of the Simama Premier League last season.

"People of Chitipa, Karonga and the whole northern region should expect an exciting bonanza in Chitipa. We want to allow Chitipa United go into the super league with blessings from the NRFA.

"It is our hope that people will enjoy the event and that Chitipa United will return to the elite league to stay," explained Mbonekera.

Malawi

Tanzania Donates Relief Items After Cyclone Idai

Just as the old adage says the United Republic of Tanzania has shown it is a friend in need is a friend indeed by… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.