Malawi: Bones of Persons With Albinism Won't Make Anyone Win Elections - Apam

Association of People with Albinism (APAM) Mchinji Chapter chairperson, Amidu Million says it is unfortunate to hear reports which are highly circulating of the belief that their bones can help politicians to win elections.

Million said this during an interdenominational prayers organised by Pastors Fraternal Mchinji Chapter, whose theme was 'The plight of people with albinism and violence free tripartite elections'.

"It is unfortunate to hear of the reports that is circulating which other politicians are having and believing that our bones can make them win elections. That is totally not true," Million said. "Such politicians should know that if they are not doing issue-based campaign by relying on our bones to make them win the elections they will lose.

"Our bones are not different to anyone else's just as God created us all. They should stop thinking like that and spare our lives."

He further urged government to provide them with sunscreen lotion which is not expired as is the case most times to protect their bodies from other related skin diseases.

"We appreciate what government is doing to us by providing sunscreen lotion but we are asking them to be providing us with lotion which has not expired since the expired lotion can make us have other related skin diseases like cancer," he said.

Pastors Fraternal Mchinji Chapter chairperson, Bishop Hastings Simbeye pleaded with those involved in the abductions and killings of people with albinism to stop the evil practice.

"Albinos are people like us; they have the same bones like us; they have relatives with the same blood like us and it is unfortunate to see some people saying that their bones are gold.

"These people needs to be protected the way everyone is supposed to be protected," said the Bishop.

During the meeting, APAM Mchinji Chapter was promised tight security by the District Commissioner and the district's police officer in-charge.

CCAP Livingstonia Synod Reverend, Brown Khonje asked the May 21 aspiring candidates not to be lying when making promises which they shall not fulfill once voted into office, saying it is a sin to lie to people during their campaign meetings.

Reverend Khonje said the contestants are supposed to present issue based manifestoes and they need to tell people the truth about what they are going to do for them once voted into power.

"The Bible says we should not lie, and politicians are fond of lying especially during campaigns. They usually give people false hopes thinking they feel they can win people's hearts by lying.

"They think that it is normal to make political lies. They should not take this lightly because lying is a serious sin that shall lead them to hell," said reverend Khonje.

The group prayed for peaceful and fair elections and that after elections those who will lose should accept the results.