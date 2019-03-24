Kenya: 65pc of Kenyans Back Referendum, Mainly to Cut Number of Elected Leaders

Nairobi — Majority of Kenyans at 65 per cent support proposed constitutional amendments, according to a new survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The pollster says this is a significant increase from the 44 per cent who supported the call in late 2018.

"A significant proportion - 38 per cent - of Kenyans do support a referendum to reduce the number of elected leaders thus reducing the public wage bill," the survey shows.

The survey by Infotrak was conducted on behalf of the Integrated Development Network (IDN), a Non-Governmental Organization registered in 2016 by the NGOs Coordination Board.

It was carried out between February 9 and 11 in 15 out the 47 counties across the country.

While, releasing the survey, Infotrak Research Manager Walter Nyambudi noted that of those opposed to the calls, 11 per cent say the changes are only meant to benefit the political class only.