Somalia: Jubaland President Unveils a New Electoral Commission

Jubaland state president, Ahmed Mohamed has appointed a new regional Electoral and Boundary Commission.

A statement from the regional leader's office on Saturday has named of the seven-member committee assigned to prepare presidential elections for the state.

"In accordance with Jubaland regional state of Somalia charter and (after) consultation with deputy regional leader, I have appointed a new electoral commission to commence their task," the letter from Ahmed Madobe reads in part.

The committee is comprising of six male and sole female member.

Their immediate task will be managing the upcoming regional leadership polls slated for August this year.

The election campaigns have already kicked off as several potential candidates started trooping Kismayo town.

Several including senior officials from the federal government and some members of parliament from the region have shown their interest in the seat.