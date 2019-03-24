Somalia: Turkey Condemns Deadly Attacks in Somali Capital

Turkey on Saturday condemned the terror attacks in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that killed at least 10 people.

Eleven others were wounded in the attacks targeting two ministry buildings earlier in the day.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks perpetrated against the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Works in Mogadishu."

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," the statement read.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks.