Somalia Vows to Defeat Terrorism After Deadly Al-Shabaab Attacks

The Somali government has vowed to step up efforts against terrorism and urged the international community to support Mogadishu in its stabilization efforts.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire convened an emergency meeting on Saturday evening with envoys from the African Union, Britain, the European Union and the United States after 11 people were killed and 15 others injured in a terrorist attack, the ministry of information said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Somali government leader's first priority is to ensure the safety and security in Somalia," the statement said.

It said the meeting revised military support and strategies in countering terrorism and threats posed by al-Shabab.

The meeting also discussed strategies of recapturing al-Shabab strongholds.

During the meeting, the statement said, Khaire promised to wipe out the terrorist groups.

The foreign envoys supported the security strategy and the efforts aimed at eliminating al-Shabab terrorists, the statement said.

Al-Qaida allied al-Shabab, which is fighting to topple the internationally-backed government, has claimed responsibility for recent attacks.

The group stages frequent attacks on Somali troops and African Union peacekeeping forces, and on hotels and other public places.