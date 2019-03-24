Rwanda: Burna Boy Experience - Nigerian Superstar Dazzles

It was a carnival- like atmosphere inside the gigantic Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo, as Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy brought down a full house at his "Burna Boy Experience in Kigali" concert Saturday night.

The highly anticipated concert will go down as the best attended music gig Kigali has seen in this year so far, and by far the biggest music fete the ultra modern Events and Conference facility has hosted since it was opened in June 2017.

Contrary to earlier misgivings, the out-of-town concert venue did not prove a hindrance at all, as the youthful crowds surpassed all expectation to fill out the venue way before the star of the night stepped on stage accompanied by his backup band at approximately 11:30 pm.

Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo, was fully packed.

The "On the Low" whose show a day earlier in Kampala had elicited mixed reactions had made it known that he couldn't wait to perform in Kigali and there were no disappointments.

It is no wonder that Burna Boy performed the better part of his set with a sweaty bare chest, thanks to the electric atmosphere at Intare Conference Arena.

It was a night to remember as thousands of music lovers partied and danced not only to Burna Boy but also great mixes from DJ Toxxyk, DJ Pius and others.

Entertainment Factory Ltd, the organizers, and the Rwanda Development Board, through its Visit Rwanda tourism campaign should get all the kudos for putting it together.

The Gbona star performed for close to two hours, doing all his songs. By the time the show ended at around 12:50, the crowd still wanted more.