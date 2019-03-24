Nigeria: Benue Governorship - Final Results of Supplementary Election (Live Updates)

The final collation of the supplementary election results in Benue State has started.

The collation is holding at the INEC state headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Before the supplementary election, Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, who scored 410,576 votes, had a lead of 81,554 votes over Emmanuel Jime of the APC who scored 329,022 votes.

The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments, with the total number of registered voters being 121,299.

Present at the venue of the collation is Festus Okoye, national commissioner in charge of Information and voter education, as well as INEC officials from Kwara and Niger states.

Stay on this page for live updates of the Benue results.