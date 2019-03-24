Nigeria: Simon Lalong Re-Elected As Plateau State Governor

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has been declared the winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

The governor, who contested under the All Progressive Congress (APC), secured a second term mandate by defeating his opponent Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state's Returning Officer who is also the vice chancellor of Benue state University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Richard Kimbir, made the announcement on Sunday at exactly 4:00 a.m, at the Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters (INEC) in Jos Plateau state.

The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state's governorship election inconclusive as the margin of victory was less than the cancelled votes.

The supplementary elections were held on Saturday in 40 polling units across nine local governments.

While declaring the result, the returning officer said Mr Lalong having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner.

He polled 595,582 votes while Mr Useni scored 546,813 votes.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Jonathan Temlong, came third with 4,670 votes

Below are the details of the declared results.

PLATEAU STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION FINAL RESULT

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 1159954

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 1,176142

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 16188

ABP: 1071 AD: 229 ADC: 1627 ADP: 4,670 ANN: 2,273 APC: 595,582 APGA: 394 CAP: 31 DA: 61 DPC: 101 FRESH: 179 GPN: 428 JNPP: 120 LP: 178 MPN: 233 NRN: 538 PDC: 1317 PDP: 546,813 PPC: 1461 PPN: 115 PT: 63 SDP: 2382 UPC: 34 UPP: 54