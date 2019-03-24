Nigeria: Ex-FCT Minister Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi Guber Supplementary Poll

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bala Mohammed has just been declared the winner of Saturday, March 23, 2019 governorship supplementary election.

Professor Kyari Mohammed, Returning Officer, made the announcement on Sunday, a day after the exercise took place in the state, Newsmen report.

According to him, the PDP candidate polled a total of 6,376 while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammed Abubakar, who is the incumbent governor polled 5,117.

The RO, however, noted that he is in no position to make a return because the case involving the Tafawa Balewa LGA is still in court.