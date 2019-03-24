24 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland President Unveils Election Officials

Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe has unveiled the officials who will take charge of the semi-autonomous region's elections set for July.

The President through a decree made the decision, setting the stage for early preparation for the elections.

The committee members are Hamza Abid Barre, Ahmed Omar Mohamed, Samsam Farah Abukar and Mursal Siyaad Mohamed.

Other members of the committee are Ibrahim Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Osman Yusuf and Ahmed Mohamed Yusuf.

Madobe's term ends in July and is widely expected to run again

