South Africa: 56 Arrested in Joburg Police Blitz This Weekend

At least two people were arrested for kidnapping and another two for armed robbery in a weekend crime-prevention blitz in the Johannesburg central cluster stations' policing areas.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said one more person was arrested for a business break-in, three for common robbery, one for theft of a cable, two for theft out of motor vehicle, six for domestic violence, 11 for possession of drugs and seven for drunk driving.

He said a total of 56 suspects were arrested during crime-combating operations that were conducted from Friday to Sunday morning.

"Suspects were arrested around Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton and Johannesburg Central area.

"The rest of the suspects were arrested for committing other crimes ranging from fraud, assault, theft, dealing in liquor without a licence, shoplifting, dealing in drugs, intimidation and housebreaking," Mbele said.

"Most of the suspects are appearing in various magistrate's courts around the Johannesburg area [on Monday]."

Source: News24