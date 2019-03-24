Zimbabwe: Lunga Charmed By Warriors Quality

GERMANY-BASED striker Kelvin Lunga has been charmed by the quality of players in the Warriors squad and is tipping the national team to beat Congo at the National Sports Stadium today and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

The 23-year-old SV Rödinghausen striker, who set foot on Zimbabwean soil for the first time when he came to join the national squad last week, was so impressed by the quality of the team he described them as the new Dream Team.

Although Lunga was omitted from the Warriors' final 23-man squad announced for today's match, he expressed his desire to have a long successful international career with Zimbabwe and out-do his father Max Makanza Lunga, who played for Zimbabwe in the 1990s, in terms of caps and achievements.

"It feels good to be part of the national team. It's my first time in Zimbabwe, but I think we will win that match on Sunday (today) and qualify for Afcon," he told StandardSport.

"I want to play so many games for the team and help the team become big like back in the days when my father played it was called the Dream Team and I want to be part of the Dream Team. I think we are the new Dream Team."

Born in Germany, Lunga missed the greater part of the qualification journey while his papers were being processed.

But he says it has always been his dream to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Zimbabwe national team.

"It's something I have been dreaming about from when I was young. My father always told interesting stories about the Warriors. I want to be like him and even better. He played for the national team and now it's my turn to come and I am proud of that.

"It would mean a lot for my career. It's a big thing to play in the Africa Cup of Nations and so I am really looking forward to that."