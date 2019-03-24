Nigeria: Allow Free Democratic Process in APC, Ex Aspirants Urge Oshiomhole

Core APC Forum including Ex Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Aspirants, have urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to allow a free democratic process in the party.

The group frowned at rumours making the rounds that the National Working Committee, NWC has concluded plans to either suspend or expel some leaders of the party for going to court or tribunal to challenge their wrongful exclusion or imposition in the last general election.

The group in a statement by chairman of the forum, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha and Dr SKC Ogbonna in a statement, said: "Information reaching us within the corridor of the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress suggested the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is compiling names of major stakeholders of the party to be suspended or expelled.

"The growing speculation also suggested that those to be suspended are drawn from the six geopolitical zones with the bulk from Delta State.

The people are being framed up by political blackmailers especially those who lost both their Governorship, National and State Assemblies Elections.

"We have been reliably informed that the National Chairman is desirous of sanctioning those that went to court and tribunal simply because they are contesting their wrongful exclusion and imposition of candidates. The party lost in most states because of the singular action of the National Chairman

"We, Core APC Forum including Ex-Presidential Aspirants, Governors, National and State assemblies wish to call on the National Working Committee of the party to halt such move. The National Chairman should act a true democrat rather than taking a decision that will affect the fortune of the party negatively.

"The principle of a sustainable democracy evolves election and litigation which President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged in his recent statement. Adam Oshiomhole should allow aggrieved party members that want to either tribunal or court to seek for justice to exhaust their energy. Adams Oshiomhole should call himself to order and allow a free democratic process in the party.

"They should not be intimidated or threat of suspension. APC as a party may not have found itself in this mess, the National Chairman plague the party if he had allowed free, fair and just during the state congresses which spilt over to the party primary elections.

"We, therefore, advised the chairman for the interest of the party to jettison such move should he ever conceived such or being advised to do so".