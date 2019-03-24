South Africa: Pilot, Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill Wife After an Argument, Dies After Crashing Plane

A pilot has allegedly died by suicide, leaving a trail of mayhem at the Matsieng Flying Club facility at Matsieng Aerodrome in Botswana. It is believed that the pilot had no permission to fly the aircraft involved.

In a video that went viral, the aircraft is seen flying very low before hitting a structure at the clubhouse, leaving nearby vehicles destroyed with some in flames. Wreckages of both burnt vehicles and parts of the planes were seen scattered around the place.

It is alleged that the pilot had a domestic dispute with his wife and attempted to kill her, instead taking his own life by crashing the plane.

According to Matsieng Flying Club, which issued a statement, the incident took place on Saturday evening.

"At approximately 18h20 GMT on March 23, a 2016 Beechcraft Kingair B200 aircraft A2-MBM was involved in an ground impact incident resulting in the death of the pilot and the destruction of infrastructure at Matsieng Aerodrome in Botswana.

"Earlier in the afternoon, the deceased pilot was an uninvited guest at a private function that was held at the Matsieng Flying Club facility at Matsieng Aerodrome. It is rumoured that the pilot was involved in a domestic dispute earlier in the afternoon," read the statement.

Matsieng Flying Club said that at approximately 18:15, the aircraft approached Matsieng Aerodrome from the direction of Sir Seretse Khama Airport and made a number of low-level fly-pasts from different directions past the Club facilities next to the air traffic control tower.

"Matsieng Flying Club members sensed that the pilot might have had an ulterior motive at the time and ordered an immediate evacuation of the club premises by the approximately fifty attendees. The final extreme low level run by the aircraft along runway 36 resulted in an impact with the Matsieng Flying Club facility at ground level," it said.

The club facility and Matsieng ATC tower was destroyed on impact. The post-impact fire destroyed 13 parked vehicles. There was no serious injury to any person in the vicinity of the accident scene.

"The emergency services of the Kgatleng District Council were on the scene within minutes to attend to the post impact fire and distress. These response actions are to be commended. It is believed that the pilot had no permission to fly the aircraft involved. The loss of life and damage is regretted.

"The relevant authorities are currently completing investigations," said Matsieng Flying Club.

