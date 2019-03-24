Africa: Kenyan Teacher Peter Tabichi Wins Sh100mn Global Teacher Prize

Photo: NTV Kenya/Youtube

Peter Tabichi wins Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Award.

Nairobi — Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi has been named winner of the $1mn (Sh100 million) Global Teacher Prize 2019.

Tabichi, who is a Maths and Physics teacher was announced winner on stage in Dubai by movie star Hugh Jackman in the presence of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Tabichi who is a member of the Franciscan Brothers is a teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School, Nakuru County.

He was chosen from our top 10 finalists who come from all corners of the globe.

"From teaching in remote towns and villages to inner-city schools, they advocate for inclusivity and for child rights, integrate migrants into the classrooms, and nurture their students' abilities and confidence using music, technology, robotics and science. Peter has dedicated his life to helping others," the Varkey Foundation said.

Tabichi gives 80 per cent of his teaching salary to local community projects, including education, sustainable agriculture and peace-building.

"He's changed the lives of his students in many ways, including the introduction of science clubs and the promotion of peace between different ethnic groups and religions," it added.

He has also helped to address food insecurity among the wider community in the famine-prone Rift Valley.

The Global Teacher Prize is presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.