Namibia: Game Ranger Shot As Hunt for Lion Goes Wrong

A ministry of environment game ranger was injured on duty last Friday, after a hunt for a maundering lion in northern Namibia went wrong.

Amalia Sheya (50) was accidentally shot in the right jaw when stray shots were fired, as the lion charged at a vehicle in which she and other officials were riding.

A community herdsman, Festus Fredericks (29), was also struck in the left shoulder by the misdirected shots.

The two are recovering at the Oshakati State Hospital, ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the incident.

Muyunda yesterday said the ministry is supporting investigations into the accident, and sympathises with the injured persons.

He said those injured were part of a group that was tracking down a problem lion suspected to have earlier attacked and injured a person at Uulunga wa Kolondo cattle post in Ondangwa.

On the day, the lion reportedly attempted to attack the entourage, which included NDF members, police officers and environment officials, who were seated at the back of a ministry vehicle.

Shots were then fired by the hunting party, which resulted in the injuries of the people. Muyunda said the lion was shot.

Police officers in the area declined to comment, while police spokesperson Edwin Kanguajtivi could not be reached for comment.