Namibia: Karasburg Police Raid House, Seize Drugs

POLICE at Karasburg on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old local resident after raiding a house at the town's Westerkim residential area.

//Kharas police crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo confirmed the arrest, and said police had confiscated 143 full mandrax tablets, 31 half mandrax tables, 485 quarter mandrax tablets with a street value of N$33 870 during the raid.

He said the suspect is scheduled to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing with drugs tomorrow.

According to him, police raided and searched the house where they found the drugs after a tip-off from members of the public.

Mubebo also reported that police arrested a Keetmanshoop businessman and an alleged accomplice on stock theft charges on Thursday.

He said the suspects allegedly stole 11 sheep between 12 and 13 March from farm Namutoni in the Koes district.

Mubebo said members of the public alerted the police about the suspicious movement of the vehicle, which was being driven by one of the suspects on the farm.

He said police spotted the vehicle when they went to investigate and tried to stop it, but it sped off.

"Unfortunately, the police vehicle could not catch up with their vehicle, thus the suspects could only be arrested at Keetmanshoop late on Thursday afternoon.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court tomorrow.