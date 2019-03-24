Namibia: Ondonga King Out of Hospital

ONDONGA King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, who was admitted at the Onandjokwe State Hospital in Oshikoto region last week, was released yesterday.

The Namibian understands that Elifas (85) had been admitted for regular check-ups.

According to his daughter Kadrina Kauluma Elifas, he was doing fine the last time she checked up on him.

"Last time I checked, he was not in a bad condition at all, he is doing well and it is fair for him to visit the hospital because he's an old man," she said.

Ondonga Traditional Authority spokesperson Naeman Amalwa said the king went to the hospital for his annual routine check up because they did not have all the medical machines needed at home.

"He is an old man and it is normal for him to go to hospital for check ups and we do not have all medical equipment at home that is why he went to the hospital. The doctor asked him to stay in the hospital for a while," Amalwa said.

He said he was placed in intensive care for his own safety because he was in a public hospital.

"He was just in the intensive care unit so that he was safe and people did not disturb him," the spokesperson said.

This not the first time King Elifas is being hospitalised. The Namibian last month reported that he was critically ill and under close observations.