Kenya: Over 60 Families Left Homeless As Fire Guts Estate in Nakuru

A fierce fire swept through Eastleigh estate in Elburgon, Nakuru County, on Sunday night leaving more than 60 families homeless.

No casualties were reported in the incident but residents were unable to salvage their belongings from the burning houses.

Residents were joined by firefighters from Timsales Ltd as they tried to contain the fire from spreading to other wooden houses.

The source of the fire is yet to be established but it is suspected to have started in one of the houses

The incident comes only a week after another fire gutted residential houses in the neighbouring Kasarani estate.

Residents of Elburgon have for long asked that a mini fire engine be stationed near the area.

A Nakuru County fire engine is stationed 35km away.

