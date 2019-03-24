24 March 2019

Radio France Internationale

Africa: Zimbabwe and DRC Advance to Africa Cup of Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Myers

Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo progressed to the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday following victories over Congo and Liberia respectively. The last round of matches in Group G had the air of a final with all four teams in with a chance of qualifying for the summer tournament in Egypt.

Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona scored the goals in the first-half for Zimbabwe who will appear in their second consecutive tournament after failing to qualify for the previous five before Gabon in 2017.

That DRC needed the final game of the qualifying group to advance was a surprise.

They were quarter-finalists in 2017 and reached the semi-finals in 2015 where they lost to the eventual champions Cote d'Ivoire.

Cédric Bakambu emerged as their hero. The 27-year-old, who played for France international youth teams before switching allegiance in 2015, scored the only goal of the game seven minutes into the second-half.

Zimbabwe

Warriors Clinch AFCON Qualification

The Zimbabwe senior national football team has booked a place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.