Tanzania: Delight As Stars Break Afcon Jinx

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals for the first time in 39 years yesterday.

The Tanzanian boys beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 in an exciting Group L at the National Stadium to join teams that are through to finals to be held in Egypt in June.

Simon Msuva, who plays for Diffaael-Jadid in Algeria, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a close range shot for a 1-0 half time lead.

Five minutes into the second half, defender Erasto Nyoni shot fans into wild celebrations when he made it 2-0 for the hosts through a well-struck penalty.

Stars were awarded the penalty after Uganda Cranes defender handled the ball in the penalty box in desperate efforts to clear a shot by Mbwana Samatta.

Nyoni made no mistake with it, sending goalkeeper Dennis Onyango the wrong way.

From then on, Stars took command of the game and Aggrey Morris hit a final pin on Uganda Cranes coffin with in the 57th minute with a superb header.

The result saw Stars go two points clear ahead of second-placed Lesotho, who were forced to barren draw by Cape Verde in Praia at the same time.