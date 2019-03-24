24 March 2019

Africa: Amuneke Qualifies Tanzania for Africa Cup of Nations

By Tunde Eludini

Former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has emerged a hero in Tanzania where he has helped secure a priceless ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations for the East African country.

Tanzania last featured at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 when it was hosted by Nigeria. Amuneke ended their 39-year absence having led his team to a convincing 3-0 home win over regional rivals Uganda.

Uganda were runaway winners of Group L with 13 points, but the Taifa Stars pulled through to Egypt 2019 thanks to a confident display at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania thus finished second with eight points from six matches.

Lesotho were third on six points, while Cape Verde finished bottom on five points after both teams played out to a scoreless draw in Praia.

The Tanzanian government has promised a handsome cash reward to Amuneke and his team on qualification for the AFCON which holds in June.

