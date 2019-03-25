24 March 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Egypt/Nigeria: Egypt Land in Asaba for Big Clash With Super Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

The delegation of seven-time African champions Egypt has arrived in Nigeria for tomorrow's prestige friendly with Nigeria's Super Eagles.

On Sunday morning, a chartered Air Peace aircraft flew from Nigeria to Niamey, capital of Niger Republic to airlift the delegation to Asaba, capital of Delta State, where they confront three -time African champions Nigeria on Tuesday evening.

The Pharaohs, already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations that they host this summer, drew 1-1 with hosts Niger Republic on Saturday in one of the final-day AFCON qualifying matches.

The delegation of 24 players, 21 technical and backroom staff and five journalists landed at the Asaba Airport in the early afternoon, and is accommodated at Golden Tulip Hotel.

The Pharaohs will train at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday evening, after the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya.

Egypt

Al-Ahly, Kitale Queens Dominate R. Valley Chapa Dimba

Al-Ahly FC from Kajiado County and Tranzoia's Kitale Queens were on Sunday crowned the boys and girls Rift Valley Region… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.