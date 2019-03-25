Egypt/Nigeria: Egypt Land in Asaba for Big Clash With Super Eagles

The delegation of seven-time African champions Egypt has arrived in Nigeria for tomorrow's prestige friendly with Nigeria's Super Eagles.

On Sunday morning, a chartered Air Peace aircraft flew from Nigeria to Niamey, capital of Niger Republic to airlift the delegation to Asaba, capital of Delta State, where they confront three -time African champions Nigeria on Tuesday evening.

The Pharaohs, already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations that they host this summer, drew 1-1 with hosts Niger Republic on Saturday in one of the final-day AFCON qualifying matches.

The delegation of 24 players, 21 technical and backroom staff and five journalists landed at the Asaba Airport in the early afternoon, and is accommodated at Golden Tulip Hotel.

The Pharaohs will train at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday evening, after the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya.