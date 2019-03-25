Nigeria/Libya: U-23 Afcon Qualifier - Nigeria Can Beat Libya Today to Progress to Next Round, Says Okechukwu

Captain of Nigeria's U-23 team, Azubuike Okechukwu has posited that the team has learnt from its first leg loss in Tunis and will work hard to ensure it overturns the results and qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.

Nigeria is to play Libya today in Asaba in the reverse fixture of the qualifying round for the CAF Under-23 AFCON which also serves as qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 21-year-old captained Nigeria to her maiden CAF U-23 championship title in Senegal four years ago and he still believes he has what it takes to repeat the same feat for the second time.

Speaking after the team's arrival in Asaba, venue of the second leg, the Turkey-based midfielder blamed complacency and lack of teamwork for their 2-0 loss to the Libyans last Wednesday.

"In the first leg we did not play compact and we lost concentration and conceded two avoidable goals and the red card made it more difficult but hopefully we will do well in the second leg on Monday (today).

"I still believe qualification is very possible because we are Nigerians and everything is possible with our never say die spirit," Azubuike said.

Nigeria will host Libya in the return leg of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers today, needing to win by three clear goals to stand any chance of progressing to the final round of the qualifiers.