Rwanda: Sugira Drops Out of Team to World Cross Country Champs

Rwanda's US-based middle distance runner James Sugira has pulled out of the team that will represent the country at the upcoming 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by the team's trainer Eric Karasira on Sunday.

Sugira hurt his left-knee last week during preparations for the world's biggest cross country event, which is due on March 30 in Denmark.

"It's a big blow to lose one of our best runners to injury with just days to the event. We wish him quick recovery," Karasira told this publication.

The 22-year-old, who was the fifth member of the Rwandan continent at the competition, leaves the team with four athletes; Felicien Muhitira, Noel Hitimana, Theophile Bigirimana, and Christophe Tuyishime

The all-male team is undergoing intensive training at Amahoro Stadium, and will be jetting off to Denmark on Wednesday.