24 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCB RFC Down Mwamba in Kenya Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Capital Sport

Nairobi — Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby Club registered their 13th victory of the season after completing a double over Mwamba, winning 20-27 at the Jamhuri Showground on matchday 14 of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup.

KCB ran in four tries, two of which were converted and a penalty against Mwamba's three tries, one conversion and a penalty.

The bankers pick five points to stay second with 64 points just below Kabras on points difference as the latter beat Top Fry Nakuru 17-34 at NAC.

Mwamba will stay fifth for another week as a result of Nakuru's defeat to Kabras.

-By Raga House-

Kenya

Lupita Nyong'o Is Unstoppable. 'Us' Movie Brings in $70 Million, Well More Than Expected

Hollywood can't seem to get enough of her, can they? Well, it seems actress Lupita Nyong'o is really unstoppable. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.