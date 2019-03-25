Rwanda: Banamwana Confident Gicumbi Can Avoid Relegation

Despite spending the better part of the season in the red zone, Gicumbi FC head coach Camarade Banamwana says he is confident his side can still avoid relegation from the Azam Rwanda Premier League.

Gicumbi beat Musanze 2-1 at Ubworoherane Stadium on Saturday to increase their chances of staying in the topflight league beyond the 2018-19 season.

"It's still early to say Gicumbi are doomed as some are suggesting because, for now, nobody knows how the league will end. We still have five matches to play, so we must take each of them very serious," said Banamwana.

Boniface Gahamanyi scored the opening goal for Gicumbi after 18 minutes before Musanze equalised from the spot in the 26th minute through striker Gentil Kambale Salita, while Nzungu Mfitumukiza netted the winning goal for the visitors just before the break.

"There are four teams in relegation fight, and Gicumbi is just one of them, so the burden is on us to do what we know we need to do to stay in the top tier league, which I believe we are able to." he added

The Gicumbi-based team is second-last on the 16-team table with 17 points, a tally they share with 14th-placed Kirehe who beat bottom side Amagaju on Saturday.

In the other match-day 22 results, Marines stunned Police 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium on Friday, thanks to the lone goal from Ramadhan Ndayisenga, while Etincelles thumped Espoir 3-0 the following day, same venue.

Record 17-time champions APR top the table with 48 points, four ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports and third-placed Mukura, who are level at 44 points, while SC Kiyovu complete top four with 35 points.

Saturday

Musanze 1-2 Gicumbi

Etincelles 3-0 Espoir

Kirehe 2-1 Amagaju

Friday

Marines 1-0 Police