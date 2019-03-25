Kenya: Uproar as Bett, Jeruto Get Wild Cards to Under-20 Worlds

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Leonard Bett and 2017 World Under-18 800m silver medallist Lydia Jeruto have been given wild cards to Team Kenya for the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-20 Championships scheduled for April 13 to 20 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Bett and Jeruto, who are currently in residential training with the team for the World Cross Country Championships didn't take part in the trials for the Under-20 and Under-18 events for the CAA Championships.

Bett and Jeruto will immediately link up with the team in Abidjan after the World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Bett, who is also the 2017 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion, will team up with Brian Kipkosgei, who won the trials as Leonard Ruto, who finished second, was left out.

Jeruto will partner with the 2017 World Under-18 800m champion Jackline Wambui in the women's 800m. Wambui won the trials followed by Nancy Chelagat but the latter was left out in favour of Jeruto.

Wambui and Jeruto staged a 1-2 sweep in 800m at the 2017 World Under-18.

World Under-20 champions Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) and George Manangoi (1,500m) will now lead Kenya's assault in Abidjan.

Chebet and Manangoi, who is also the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m champion, were part of 31 athletes; 18 men and 13 girls named during the national trials that ended on Friday at Kasarani for the continental championships.

Athletics Kenya also named the Under-18 team of 23 athletes who will take part in their event that will run concurrently with the Under-20 event in Abidjan.

Chebet partner with Agnes Chebet, who won women's 5,000m while Manangoi will team up with 2018 Africa Youth Games 1,500m champion Nickson Pariken in men's metric mile race.

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin silver medallist Ita Nao will fly Kenya's flag in his speciality in Under-20 where Dorothy Riro will compete in the women's corresponding event.

Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Musai got the nod to the Under-18 team where she will contest in her speciality.

Youth Olympics 2,000m steeplechase champion Fancy Cherono, who also represented Kenya at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth in 3,000m steeplechase, will team up with the 2017 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion Caren Chebet.

Mary Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, has been included in the one lap race at the Under-20 event.

The 2017 World Under-18 walk race bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti will go for glory in men's 10,000m race walk.

Edninah Jebitok, the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist and 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m champion Maryline Cherono, will team up in the women's metric mile race.

However, controversy rocked the men's Under-20 5,0000m selection when Francis Kipkorir and Victor Chepkwony, who had been left out in the final start list despite qualifying from the semi-finals were picked.

Kipkorir and Chepkwony were made to run alone after their appeal succeeded as they posted the fastest times of 14:10.5 and 14:16.7 respectively.

This knock out Reuben Pogisho and Jacob Kiprop, who had earlier won the final in 14:23.6 and 14:25.0 respectively, a move that elicited protests.

Barnaba Korir, the AK chairman in charge of the youth, has promised to address the issue.

Kenya Under-20 squad

Men: 10,000m -- Victor Korir, Samuel Chebole; 5,000m -- Francis Kipkorir, Victor Chepkwony; 3,000m steeplechase -- Brian Kipkosgei, Leonard Bett; 1,500m -- George Manangoi, Nickson Leisiya; 800m -- Ngeno kipngetich, Joseph Rotiken; 400m -- Allan Kipyego, David Sanayek; 400m hurdles -- James Mucheru; Long Jump -- Vincent Kilel; Triple Jump -- Dennis kipchirchir, Vincent Kilel; Javelin -- Ita Nao; 5,000m walk -- Dominic Ndigiti

Women: 5,000m -- Agnes Jebet, Beatrice Chebet; 3,000m -- Emmaculate Anyango, Emmaculate Chepkorir; 3,000m steeplechase- Fancy Cherono, Caren Chebet; 1,500m -- Ednah Jebitok, Maryline Cherono; 800m -- Jackline Wambui, Lydia Jeruto; 400m -- Mary Moraa; Long jump -- Faith Chepkemoi; Javelin -- Dorothy Riro

Kenya Under-18 squad

Boys: 3, 000m -- Gideon Rono, Emmanuel Kiplagat; 2, 000m steeplechase -- Harun Kibet, Hillary Mosop; 1,500m -- Vincent Keter, Peter Wangari; 800m -- Kenneth Kirui, Wilbon Yegon; 400m -- Brian Onyenge, Emmanuel Mutua; 400m hurdles -- Baraka Mesheck, Patrick Mwandi; High jump -- Dennis Kiprotich; Long jump -- Collins Kipkorir

Girls: 3,000m -- Deborah Chemutai, Zenah Chemutai; 1,500m -- Janet Nyiva, Maureen Cherotich; 2,000m steeplechase -- Judy Kirui, Dorothy Chepkoech; 400m -- Linda Kageha, Nelly Chepchirchir; Discus -- Linda Kageha; Javelin -- Martha Musai