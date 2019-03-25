Malawi: Media to Maintain Professionalism

Kasungu — Bwaila Media Club (BMC) has been commended for its efforts to ensuring that journalists are maintaining their professionalism when discharging their duties.

Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Gideon Munthali said this Saturday at Chikho hotel in Kasungu during BMC Annual General Meeting (AGM)

He said a as media grouping there is need to operate in an organized manner to ensure that issues of ethics and professionalism are upheld always.

Munthali said considering the stereotypes that is there it feels good that journalists could come together and be made accountable the same way they make others accountable.

The Director of Information spelt the importance of the role of the media play in the electoral process of any country.

He said that after the opening of the campaign period on March 19, 2019 the media is going to be measured considering how it would conduct itself.

"The way we are going to transacting our business during this period is going to be key. The media has to conduct its business in a manner that will give credit to the industry. The media has to be there when parties are declaring their manifestos because people should understand issues highlighted to compare issues raised by one party to another," Munthali pointed out.

Chairperson of the Club, Wisdom Chimgwede said the media should play a crucial role of informing the electorates in the coming tripartite elections.

"The majority of the voters are first timers and young, we have a duty to remind them of the importance of them getting out voting. We have a duty to also mobilize all 6.8 perspective voters to be thinking of issues that matter in their lives," he said.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) made their presentation on their powers and functions.

The AGM was supported by MERA, UNDP and Skyline International.