Zimbabwe: Mukanya Finally Leaves for Unites States

Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo finally left for his United States base after three months of speculation over his stay in the country.

Mukanya, as the musician is popularly known, came for his national tour in December and had been holed up in the country for longer than expected after his tour proved to be a massive flop.

He was expected to leave at the beginning of the year, but had to stay for three more months in a development that he linked to losses he incurred during the tour.

After the publicised national tour, Mukanya continued holding more shows to raise funds to pay the band that he used in the country.

Many arts critics questioned Mukanya's lengthy stay in the country with some suggesting that he could have returned home for good.

In an interview before his departure, the musician said he wanted to make sure that everything was in place before he goes back to the US.

"I had a band that was supposed to get paid. I invited these guys to help me during the tour, but things did not go according to plan. The promoter I worked with failed organise our tour according to plan and we ended up having huge losses. There was no way I could go back to US without paying people that I worked with. I had to organise other shows to get money to pay them," said Mukanya.

"We have now settled all bills and I have to go back to the US to be with my family. I will come back home when another opportunity for a tour beckons. This is my home and most of my fans are based here. I will come back as soon as we work on anothertour."