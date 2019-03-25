24 March 2019

South Africa: NYDA Welcomes Decision to Settle NSFAS Students' Debt

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
#FeesMustFall protesters at the University of Cape Town (file photo)

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has welcomed the announcement by Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor to allocate nearly a billion rands for scrapping historical debts for National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded students.

Executive Chairperson of the NYDA, Sifiso Mtsweni, has applauded Minister Pandor and says that: "The decision is in line with meeting the demands of students across institutions of higher learning who have been raising this issue for many years, as historic debt served as the basis for exclusion of students from poor and working-class background".

"We commend the bold decisive action by the Ministry that will see over 52 414 NSFAS funded continuing student complete their studies within projected record time.

"We are confident that this decision will enable access and success since students will be able to continue with their studies and change their lives for the better," said Mtsweni.

