Zimbabwe: Call for Removal of Illegal Sanctions

Zimbabweans from all walks of life, including war veterans in opposition parties, should unite and call for the lifting of illegal Western sanctions as they are a direct attack on Zimbabwe and designed to divide the people.

Western countries including America and Britain have been accused of pursuing sanctions as a smokescreen to plunder the country's natural resources.

Addressing war veterans' leadership from Mashonaland West in Chinhoyi last week, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda said the West was working with locals in a bid to destabilise the country.

"America, Britain and their local henchmen Nelson Chamisa (MDC Alliance leader) want to divide Zimbabweans so that imperialists can plunder our natural resources," he said.

"Let those war veterans and others who have strayed be persuaded to come back home so that we match together to the American embassy to tell them that they will never be able to divide us. We know that we need to defend our country from American imperialism."

War veterans plan to march to the United States embassy in Harare to demand the unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions.

Cde Matemadanda said Zimbabwe's economy had suffered under the weight of the sanction including the decimation of the national herd owing to failure to access vaccines.

He said America had left a trail of destruction and tribulation in the countries that it had entered including Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq among others.

America, he said, has never been a peacemaker.

Turning to Advocate Chamisa, Cde Matemadanda said he should sober up and disengage from the election mode saying the people rejected him in the July 30, 2018 Harmonised Elections.

"Chamisa has been asked to produce evidence to substantiate claims that he won the election but has failed. He has been asked to produce V11 forms and primary evidence but failed.

"He just insists that he won. The country cannot be in a perpetual election mode. The people rejected him but he says they others who like me.

"If people are voting, they do not sweat to prove that they have rejected you. They do it quietly while placing an X for the opponent," he said.