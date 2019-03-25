Kenya: City Hall Paid Sh524 Million in 6 Months for Garbage Collection

Nairobi County government forked out Sh524 million to 14 companies as payment for garbage collection in the city.

This is even as the county continues to grapple with increasing mounds of solid waste across the capital with some estates and backstreets choking with trash.

The revelation was part of a response by former City Hall Environment minister Larry Wambua to a question asked by nominated MCA Millicent Kagere.

The ward representative sought to know the names of the companies the county has paid in the last six months for garbage collection.

The 14 companies include Kange Construction, Yiro Enterprises, Creative Consolidated System, J. W. Mwangi, Tema Home Care, and Nyawa Agencies.

Others are Felixilease Limited, Vineyard Holdings, Hardi Enterprises, Jackoy Enterprises, Purlexis Enterprises, Acacia Equipment, Yiro Enterprise and Commoditry Waste Management.

In February, the county government was on the spot for awarding a firm Sh278 million two-year contract for garbage collection in the city centre, a company with no past experience in waste management.

Aende Group admitted that when the firm bid for the tender, it had no prior experience in garbage collection.

In October last year, an irregularity was discovered at City Hall after it emerged that garbage collecting companies were paid different amounts for delivering the same services.

Hardi Enterprise was said be owed Sh22.6 million for provision of heavy equipment and machinery in July while another firm, Purlexis Limited, was owed Sh2.2 million despite providing similar services as Hardi.

On the delays of payment to garbage collectors and measures put in place by the executive to curb delay in payments to the contractors, Mr Wambua said contractors were to blame for not submitting fully supported requests for payments.

He stated that contractors are normally required to submit request for payment by the fifth day of the subsequent month but many do not adhere to the requirement leading to a back log.

"On measures to curb the delay of payments, the environment department strives to secure adequate budget for all its operations either as initial budget or as supplementary budget. However, the final decision on payments lies with the county treasury," said Mr Wambua.

Mr Wambua said the Pending Bill Committee also caused delays as it has to verify payment request claims and has not yet given any recommendations.

"The remaining part of the payment can only be resumed and completed once clearance is issued by the Pending Bill Committee," he said.