Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Re-Appoint Former Coach

Benjamin Nyangweso has taken over as head coach of SportPesa Premier League side Ulinzi Stars in a change of guard that was effected on Sunday by the club management.

Nyangweso replaces Dustan Nyaudo, who has been in charge of the team since the beginning of 2018, and who has now been reassigned a new role as the club's Technical Director.

At the management level, captain Kelvin Opuko resumes his roles as the Officer in Charge (OIC) having returned from official military duty, taking over from Lt Calvince Ogweno, who has been in charge for the last eight months.

"Nyangweso has a decorated history with Ulinzi Stars and as a coach, we are all aware of what he has done with the team. He is a good game reader and very tactical; he will also find it very easy to settle in at the team, having been with us before.

"Nyaudo, on the other hand, is gifted technically and is among the top coaches we have in the country. These two working together is definitely a plus at the club and we believe that they will lead the team back to glory," said club chairman Lt Col Erick Oloo.

Nyaudo replaced Nyangweso after the 2017 campaign and guided the team to a fourth-place finish in his first season in the top flight. And last year, Nyaudo emerged second in the SPL coach of the year award behind winner Dylan Kerr of Gor Mahia.

Nyangweso, who will be deputised by former Harambee Stars defender James Mulinge, will take charge of the team against Sony Sugar on Wednesday at their Afraha Stadium in his first assignment.

Meanwhile, returnees KCB beat relegation threatened Posta Rangers 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos in the only SPL match on Sunday.

KCB's Bethwel Warambo scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute, and the Rangers were unable to make any meaningful response for the duration of the game.

This is despite the fact that the bankers were forced to play with 10 men after Chrispinus Ochieng was set off in stoppage time for attracting a second yellow card for a dangerous foul.

The victory now moves the bankers to 11th on the SPL table with 22 points, six above Rangers who are third from bottom with equal points with Zoo Kericho.