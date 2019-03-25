Nigeria: 7,500 Residents Obtain Potable Water in 4 Communities in Ogun State

With the commissioning of four additional community water facilities in Areke, Bara, Owode Egba and the Alamala Military Barracks in Ogun State, 7,500 more people in the areas now have access to clean, safe drinking water in view of the 2019 theme for World Water Day - "Leaving no one Behind."

The projects were executed and delivered by Nestle Nigeria as part of actions to provide clean safe water to inhabitants in the communities where it operates.

The move is also in line with the company's purpose to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

Nestle works alongside government and other stakeholders to improve livelihoods in the communities where it operates by Creating Shared Value (CSV) for everyone across its value chain. One of the focus areas is water.

"We recognise and respect the fact that water is a fundamental human right," said the Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon.

"Everyone has the right to water, no matter where they are. Individuals and families need water for drinking, personal and household hygiene, laundry and cooking amongst other needs.

"In line with Nestlé's purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, we work alongside other stakeholders to provide access to clean safe drinking water to those who live closest to our operations.

"As we reflect on the theme for World Water Day, we reiterate our commitment to improving livelihoods in our communities."

At the commissioning of the community water projects, Mr Ibukun Ipinmoye, Nestle Flowergate Factory Manager said: "Today is very significant for us as it is another step towards ensuring that everyone in our community has access to clean, safe water for their basic daily needs. We are confident that these four new water facilities will go a long way towards reducing the burden of families who had to travel long distances to find water."

At the handover ceremony of NUD Primary school project in Owode local government area, the Executive Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, represented by the Deputy Director, Quality Assurance, Mrs Agbatiogun Jokotade, encouraged beneficiaries to take care of the new facilities.

The school project comprises a renovated block of classrooms and head teacher's office, a new block of toilets, a fully equipped playground and a borehole with a handwashing station.