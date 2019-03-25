Kenya: Champs KPA Beat Fighting Eldonets

New recruit Job Byron scored a game high 16 points to lead champions Kenya Ports Authority to a deserved 75-68 win over stubborn Eldonets in a tough Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at the KPA hall Makande, Mombasa on Sunday.

It was the Eldoret-based side's first loss of the new season after they saw off United States International University (USIU) in their opening league match in Eldoret a fortnight ago.

Franklin Omwaka, Neville Otieno and Brian Nyongesa were on top of their game, but debutantes Eldonets still trailed 10-15 in the first quarter and 16-20 in the second.

They came into the second half a rejuvenated side to lead the third quarter 29-24, but KPA regrouped for a 16-11 score line in the fourth quarter to carry the day.

KPA's other new signing Paul Ekiru, whom KPA traded from Riara Bucks, managed eight points.

Neville Otieno and Brian Nyongesa managed 10 and nine points respectively for the visitors.