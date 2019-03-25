Malawi: Teenager Gets 10 Years Ihl for Burglary

Balaka — Balaka Second Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Aubrey Samuel, 18, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for burglary and theft.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer, Precious Makuta, said the accused committed the offence during the night of February 23, 2019 at Nkhalango Location in Balaka where he broke and entered the house of Gift Yasin while he was at work.

"During the time, the accused managed to steal different items such as a mattress, 1 Telefunken TV set, a police uniform, a bag of charcoal, a pail of flour and a food warmer to the value of K120 000.00.

"Again, during the same night, the offender again broke into a guest house of Blessings Ntenthandevu in the same location and stole one single-bed mattress and a duvet costing K26 000," said Makuta.

The State Prosecutor asked for a stiffer sentence for the offender so that he should stop his criminal behaviour before it was too late since he was still a teenager.

Second Grade Magistrate Victor Mwale concurred with the state, saying the offender deserved a meaningful sentence. He said if not treated well, such teenagers might end up becoming notorious criminals and a threat to the community.

Aubrey Mwale hails from Chikamba Village in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi District.