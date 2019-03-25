Malawi: Chiradzulu Dho to Hold Surgical Camp

Chiradzulu — Chiradzulu District Hospital will from 8 to 12 April, 2019 hold a surgical camp with the help of doctors from Singapore.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, one of the clinical officers at the hospital, Prescott Kamtsitsi, said the doctors are expected to operate on 150 to-200 patients with different surgical problems.

"We planned to assist 150 to 200 surgical patients, but our colleagues from Singapore have asked for 300 patients.

"The 300-patient figure may be reached as some operations will be minor with no need for admission," he said.

The clinician further said the 300 patients would be met as some of the patients that were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) were yet to be assisted as the operating theatres at QECH were under renovations, so they will be transferred back to Chiradzulu.

Kamtsitsi added that doctors from QECH will also be available during the camp and those requiring special care will be referred to QECH after surgery.

He then said people staying close to the district hospital were requested to visit the hospital for screening whilst those close to health centres will be visited by doctors on the set dates.

The doctors are expected to help patients with diabetes, heart, dental, fibroids, cleft lips and skin problems among others except cancer, mental issues and eye problems.

Kamtsitsi said doctors from Singapore have also pledged to assist with disposable operating equipment, operation bed and medicine some of which have already arrived in the country.

The clinician, however, said the hospital still needed assistance from well-wishers to provide hospital beds, beddings and food to assist the patients during the camp.

The Singaporean doctors are expected to arrive in the country end March, 2019 and will be hosted by Amitofu Care Centre. They include Dentist, Dermatologist, Surgeon, Medical Practitioner, Anaesthesia, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.