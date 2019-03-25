Uganda: Kiwanuka Has More to Learn - Tebazaalwa

Kampala — Boxer Shafik Kiwanuka launched his professional career with a huge and fast knockout of Kenyan David Khamala in just the first round at the MTN Arena-Lugogo, Friday. But his trainer Abdu Tebazalwa says his student has lots more to improve if he is to achieve his career dreams.

Tebazalwa is arguably the best bantamweight of his generation. He won gold at the 1999 Al-Africa Games before embarking on a frustrating professional career in Sweden.

Despite being almost half Kiwanuka's physique, many believe he has improved him from just the lanky 6ft4 amatuer boxer to a promising heavyweight.

There were suggestions Kiwanuka, who joined boxing in 2014, rushed going pro. But knocking out fellow debutant Khamala, just before three minutes of the fight, must have boosted his confidence.

"I told you my swords are sharp. They kill. Now the road to emulate the likes of Mugabi, Ayub Kalule, has begun. I'm ready for anyone who crosses my way," Kiwanuka vowed post-match.

But Tebazalwa said the fight did not allow him analyse the works in the gym. "It's a big win and I'm obviously happy for my boxer. But we didn't get the chance to assess the areas we worked on most in the build-up," Tebazalwa said. "We still have to continue the hard work, he still has more to learn for a brighter future."

A thunderous right hook is Kiwanuka's most lethal weapon as Khamala can testify. It sent him on the knees twice, before he surrendered. But Tebazalwa is working on Kiwanuka's left hook as well so that the Killing Machine varies its artillery.

Boxing results

Shafik Kiwanuka KO David Khamala

Robert Kamya SD Charles Kakande

Ben Sajjabi UD Mudde Ntambi

Abdul Ssebjute KO Sowali Kalenzi

Muhammad Ssekimpi SD Deo Kinyera

Roderick Okot SD Hudson Muhumuza

Organiser: Big Strikers International