Malawi: MRA to Sale Seized Imported Goods

Blantyre — Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has said in line with section 39 (1) of Customs and Excise Act, the revenue collection entity will engage trust auctioneers and estate agents to sale by public auction assorted items for non-payment of customs duties.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for MRA, Steve Kapoloma disclosed this Sunday in Blantyre that importers whose goods were seized for non-payment of duty should clear such items before March 28, 2019 or risk having their goods sold through public auction.

"We give importers time to start paying their tax but up to now we still have some goods in our warehouse. If an importer decides to start paying the tax today or if he can have balance his goods will not be sold up to the agreed time when he finishes payment," he said

Kapoloma pointed out that Section 39 (1) of Customs and Excise Act gives mandate to MRA to sale any goods which the owner has failed to pay tax at a given period of time.

"Importers must make sure that upon March 27, 2019 they must pay their tax for the good of the country and for their own good," Kapoloma stated.

The PRO said government imposes revenue targets to MRA, noting that if people are not paying their taxes, MRA could not meet the target and in turn affects government operations.

"The tendency of smuggling goods into a country without paying tax is evil as it affects the economy of the country," Kapoloma said.

However, he did not say if sugar that was intercepted while being smuggled last month is part of the goods.

Kapoloma said money that would be collected from the sale of the goods would be used by government as part of MRA collections.

The items include motor vehicles, motor cycles and imported beers among others. The auction will be conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2019.

Kapoloma said the sale would be done in different MRA offices of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu warehouses and at border posts of Mwanza, Mchinji, Dedza and Songwe.