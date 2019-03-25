Malawi: World Bank Impressed With Mesip Progress in Machinga

Machinga — World Bank's Social Development Specialist Suzen Namangale said the Malawi Education Sector improvement Project (MESIP) in Machinga has progressed well despite the many challenges partners were facing in implementing the project.

Namangale said this recently at Ntanja Teacher Development Center after visiting Namalasa, Kawerama and Namikanga primary school as part of (MESIP) Mid Term Review which was aimed at informing progress of the four-year project.

"Generally, am impressed with the progress so far. We have seen schools providing recycled sanitary pads to girls, and mother groups feeding learners using their own resources, and bringing back to school girls who had dropped out for a number of reasons," she said.

In his speech Deputy Head teacher for Namalasa Primary school Solomon Matabu commended MESIP for constructing two school blocks and two toilets at the school.

"We expect the two school blocks that have two classrooms each to accommodate over 800 learners. This will definitely improve teacher classroom ratio at our school," he added.

Namalasa primary school currently has 1,650 learners who are being accommodated in six classrooms, according to Matabu.

Senior group village head Molipa said construction of school blocks is a relief to junior primary school learners who have been learning under the tree due to insufficient classrooms.

"Apart from the actual school block some of my subjects have been employed. We have really benefited from this project," he added.

MESIP is a government project aimed at improving education delivery at primary school level which focuses on quality and efficiency.

MESIP project is currently being implemented in Mzimba, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Dedza, Machinga, Mangochi, Thyolo and Chikwawa districts.