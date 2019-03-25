Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Insurgency Continues

Photo: ISS

Mozambique showing Cabo Delgado province.

Four attacks have been reported since Friday in Macomia, Ancuabe and Meluco districts of Cabo Delgado. Bengala II in Macomia was attacked twice, even though there is a strong military presence nearby. The first was in mid-afternoon Friday when houses were burned and the second was Saturday afternoon. (Carta de Moçambique, 24 Mar)

Mpataula, 3km from Macomia town, was attacked Saturday morning, and motorcycles and houses burned. There was an attack in Ancuabe Saturday. This morning (Sunday) there was an attack on the town of Iba, Muaguide, Meluco. There were gunshots and injuries but no other details.

But the army appears to be gaining ground in Palma and Moçimboa da Praia districts. Carta reports.